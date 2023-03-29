Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $78.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

