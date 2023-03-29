Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

