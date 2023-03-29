Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after buying an additional 503,817 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

H stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

