Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $542.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.08. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.90.

MSCI Profile



MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

