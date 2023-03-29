Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 1,031,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 268,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

