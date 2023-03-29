Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

