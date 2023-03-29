Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

