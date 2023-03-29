Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

