16,206 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SI. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,161,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,785,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

