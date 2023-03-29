Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

