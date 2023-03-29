Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,063.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

