Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,599 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

