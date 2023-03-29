Values First Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,379,000 after buying an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

