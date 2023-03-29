Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,151 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

