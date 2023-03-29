Values First Advisors Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757,185 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

