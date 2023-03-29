Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,047 shares of company stock worth $3,567,528 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.26. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

