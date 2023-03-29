Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.62%.

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

