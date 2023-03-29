Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

