Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Generac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Generac stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

