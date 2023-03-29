Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IEX opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

