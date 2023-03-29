Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 474,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.