Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

