Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 419,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 238,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avista Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.