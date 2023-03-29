Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

