NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NWE stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

