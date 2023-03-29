Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

