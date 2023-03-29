Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

ORI stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

