Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.22.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

