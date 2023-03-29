Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

