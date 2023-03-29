ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX Profile

NYSE:IX opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $102.68.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

