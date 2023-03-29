Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

