Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 122,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

