Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,809 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after buying an additional 3,461,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

