Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

