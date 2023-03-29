Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40,940.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $620,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

