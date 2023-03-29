Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 12,813 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.