Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,692,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

