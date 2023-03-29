Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 432,859 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,859 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 3.07% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FCAL opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.11%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

