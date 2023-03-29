Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

