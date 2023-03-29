iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 2227157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 566,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,211 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

