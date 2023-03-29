Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,313,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

