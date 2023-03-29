Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

