Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBML opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

