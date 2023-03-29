TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

TVK stock opened at C$27.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.59. The firm has a market cap of C$488.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.55. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$177.20 million for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

