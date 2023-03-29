Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

CP stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

