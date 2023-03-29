Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.3 %
CP stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
