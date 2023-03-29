IGM Financial Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGM opened at C$40.15 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
