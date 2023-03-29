Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $490.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

