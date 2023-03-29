Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of RSI opened at C$6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.94. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

