Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Nutrien Stock Down 1.0 %
Nutrien stock opened at C$98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$93.43 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.99. The firm has a market cap of C$48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.5500603 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
