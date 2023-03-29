Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Nutrien stock opened at C$98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$93.43 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.99. The firm has a market cap of C$48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.5500603 earnings per share for the current year.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.57.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

