Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.91 million for the quarter.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

